Iran sends 3 'research payloads' into space - Tasnim

Iran has sent a launch vehicle with three research payloads into space, its semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, without specifying details.
"In this space research mission, for the first time, three research payloads were launched simultaneously," air force spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told Tasnim.
