Iran sends three 'research payloads' into space - defence ministry

Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, without clarifying if it reached orbit. Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in the past few years due to technical issues.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:54 IST
Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, without clarifying if it reached orbit.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in the past few years due to technical issues. Spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said the "Simorgh" satellite carrier rocket had launched the three research devices at an altitude of 470 kilometres (290 miles).

"The intended research objectives of this launch were achieved," Hosseini said, in comments broadcast on state television. "This was done as a preliminary launch ... God willing, we will have an operational launch soon." Iranian state television showed footage of what it said was the firing of the launch vehicle.

The United States has criticised Iran's satellite launch attempts, claiming long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.

