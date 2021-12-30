Left Menu

Licensing framework for Audio Conferencing/ Audiotex/ Voice Mail Services issued

Presently, standalone license for VMS/Audiotex/ UMS are being issued by DOT as per the existing guidelines dated 16.07.2001.

In a series of policy reforms initiated in telecom sector, Government has issued the "Licensing framework for Audio Conferencing/ Audiotex/ Voice Mail Services under Unified License" and amendments in the terms and conditions of the existing standalone license of "Voice Mail Service (VMS)/ Audiotex (ATS)/ Unified Messaging Services (UMS)". Presently, standalone license for VMS/Audiotex/ UMS are being issued by DOT as per the existing guidelines dated 16.07.2001.

After examining the TRAI's Recommendations on "Licensing framework for Audio Conferencing/Audiotex/ Voice Mail Services", DoT has decided to make this license a part of the Unified License (UL) by adding a new Chapter for this authorisation. However, the migration from existing license to Unified license will be optional for existing licensees holding VMS/ Audiotex/ UMS license. No new standalone license or their renewal will be issued for VMS/ Audiotex/ UMS license against the DOT guidelines issued on 16.07.2001.

The major highlights of the changes as per Revised policy issued are:

The license is being made part of "Unified Licence" by adding a new Chapter for the authorisation titled "Audio-conferencing/ Audiotex/ Voice Mail Service".

The Audio Conferencing unit can be connected to both PSTN/Mobile and IP network as per TEC standards.

Dial out facility will be allowed even if using resources of more than one access service provider subject to license conditions.

Point-to-point conferencing has been allowed for providing services to Registered Enterprises in India.

The Service Area for the License under UL is being changed from "SDCA" to "National level" i.e. All India level. However, it will remain SDCA for standalone license of VMS/ Audiotex /UMS.

The licence fees of the new licensees and existing licensees will be 8% of AGR, which is at par with other licensees of UL.

This framework will be effective from 01.01.2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

