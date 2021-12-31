Left Menu

Samsung teases next flagship smartphone SoC 'Exynos 2200'

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:42 IST
Samsung teases next flagship smartphone SoC 'Exynos 2200'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean tech giant Samsung teased its next flagship smartphone SoC -- expected to be called 'Exynos 2200' ahead of its upcoming January 11 announcement. Taking to the official Twitter account, the company shared a teaser video of the upcoming chipset.

As per The Verge, the new chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, better known for powering the next-gen graphics on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and AMD's RX 6000-series graphics cards. As a successor to 2021's Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 will debut on January 11, 2022.

Reportedly, Exynos 2100 will power some of Samsung's most powerful phones in 2022, including the presumed Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

