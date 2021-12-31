OnePlus 10 Pro rumored to launch on January 11

While it was already confirmed by OnePlus's CEO that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will launch next month, some rumours suggested the phone will be made available during the first week of the month. According to GSM Arena, today a purported promo video for the device leaked in China and it brings the revelation of the supposed exact announcement date.

If this video is really a leaked promo video and not someone exercising their wishful thinking abilities, then the official launch would be January 11. Needless to say, since the video is intended for the Chinese market, the January 11 date, even if accurate, is likely to only refer to the phone's Chinese launch. This may come before, or even after, the global launch.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted in a benchmark database earlier today and was certified with 80W fast charging yesterday. It should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm, a 50 MP main rear camera with Hasselblad branding, and a 6.7" curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per GSM Arena, past rumours suggest that the battery capacity would be 5,000 mAh. The phone should hopefully run Android 12 out of the gate. (ANI)

