Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:03 IST
Image Credit: Google Play store
Krafton has resolved the login issue affecting some Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players in India, the South Korean game developer has confirmed.

"We have fixed the issue. Please try to login again. We apologize again for the inconvenience you have experienced," Krafton said in a statement on Thursday.

According to a post on BGMI's official website, some players were experiencing login failure from 21:00 PM on December 29 with an error message showing "Server authentication error. Login failed". Krafton acknowledged the issue and fixed it early Thursday.

While Kraton has resolved the login issue, the game developer didn't reveal the cause of the issue.

Last week, BGMI permanently banned 58,611 accounts for using illegal programs in the battle royale game and prior to that the platform introduced a permanent device ban policy to eliminate the use of illegal programs in the India-exclusive battle royale game.

Speaking about updates, Mobile India's recent update added a new 'React Survival' mode wherein players can wear blue tracksuits with different numbers to join the Red Light and Green Light game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8 update also reopened the 6 most popular modes including Metro Royale Mode, Virus Infection Mode, Survive Till Dawn Mode, Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 Mode and Rune Theme Mode.

