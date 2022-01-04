BRIEF-U.S. CDC Is Expected To Update Its Guidance On Recommended Isolation Period Imminently Could Be As Soon As Today - CNN Reporter Tweet
Jan 4 (Reuters) -
* US CDC IS EXPECTED TO UPDATE ITS GUIDANCE ON RECOMMENDED ISOLATION PERIOD IMMINENTLY; COULD BE AS SOON AS TODAY - CNN REPORTER TWEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
