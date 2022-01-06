Asus ROG Phone 5s receives new update with December security patch

The Asus ROG Phone 5s has started receiving a new software update that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to December 2021 and fixes a couple of issues as well.

The update, version 18.1220.2112.175, is rolling out in batches to the Japanese, European and global units of ROG Phone 5G. Below is the full update changelog (Via):

Updated Android security patch to 2021-12 Fixed an abnormal touch issue when opening Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron Fixed an issue with screen abnormalities when playing PUBG: NEW STATE Fixed an issue where the status bar would not show the correct charging icon when charging through the bottom port

If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to your phone Settings > System > System updates to manually check for it.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

Launched in 2021, the ROG Phone 5s boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chatting.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.