Krafton bans over 70,000 BGMI accounts permanently for cheating

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:47 IST
Image Credit: Krafton
Krafton has permanently banned 70,543 accounts in a week for cheating in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the game developer announced on Monday. These accounts were banned between January 3 and January 8, 2022.

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," the South Korean game developer said in a statement.

Krafton has published the entire list of cheaters here.

Prior to this, Krafton banned 71,116 accounts permanently in under a week - between December 27 and January 2 - for cheating in the game.

Recently, Krafton also introduced a permanent device ban policy to eliminate the use of illegal programs in the India-exclusive battle royale game. Under this new policy, a mobile device will be permanently banned from using BGMI if the use of illegal programs is detected.

