You can now apply for PUBG: New State A-SQUAD Partners Program

Krafton has opened applications for the PUBG: New State A-SQUAD Partners Program that provides creators with the tools and support, including exclusive members-only benefits to help boost their content to the next level.

To apply for the program, you must have a minimum of 10,000 followers or subscribers on at least one content-sharing platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok, or other social media platforms. You must also comply with the A-SQUAD Partners Program Code of Conduct.

If you fail to meet the aforementioned minimum eligibility requirements, you may still apply, but support may be limited. As per PUBG: New State's official website, selected partners will be notified by email regarding the results of their applications.

The PUBG: New State A-SQUAD Partners Program provides the following benefits:

Direct support on partner-only communication channels

Customized event invitation

Custom and highly coveted PUBG: New State A-SQUAD welcome kit

Reserved space on PUBG: New State official social media channels for global audience to see and admire your content

The last date to submit the applications for PUBG: New State A-SQUAD Partners Program is January 30, 2022. For more details, head over to the official website.