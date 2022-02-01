U.S. FTC to review Microsoft deal for Activision - Bloomberg News

An antitrust review of Microsoft Corp's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3ALk2Fm late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

Microsoft, Activision, and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuter's requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)