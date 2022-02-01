Left Menu

National Tele Mental Health programme to be launched

To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health Programme will be launched, she said.Sitharaman said the programme will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of InformationTechnology-Bangalore IIITB providing technology support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:18 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
A National Tele Mental Health Programme will be launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. "To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' will be launched," she said.

Sitharaman said the programme will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre and International Institute of InformationTechnology-Bangalore (IIITB) providing technology support. She also said that an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out.

"It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities," she said.

