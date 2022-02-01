Left Menu

Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:39 IST
Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit: Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier: -Umbrella -Imitation Jewellery -Single or multiple loudspeakers -Headphones and earphones -Smart meters -Solar cells -Solar modules -X-ray machines -Parts of electronic toys However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are:- -Frozen mussels -Frozen squids -Asafoetida -Cocoa beans -Methyl alcohol -Acetic acid -Cut and polished diamonds -Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

