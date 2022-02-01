T-Mobile invests in FCC's Auction 110 to strengthen 5G leadership

T-Mobile has invested nearly USD3 billion in the Federal Communications Commission's Auction 110, spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band, to fuel its Ultra Capacity 5G network and strengthen its 5G leadership.

The company won an average of 21MHz of mid-band spectrum in key areas home to 184 million people across the United States. The Un-carrier will deploy this additional spectrum to add additional depth to its already strong Ultra Capacity 5G, it said on Monday.

We're already delivering customers the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, and we're always working to make the best 5G network even better. While Verizon and AT&T remain locked in a 5G race for second place, we'll use this additional spectrum to take our 5G network to the next level and deliver even greater 5G performance to our customers across the nation. Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile.

Last year, T-Mobile won an average of 40 MHz of C-Band spectrum in key areas home to nearly 225 million people and with this additional mid-band spectrum won in FCC's Auction 110, the Un-carrier continues to extend its 5G lead in key areas across the United States.

T-Mobile's 5G network covers 310 million people and 210 million of those are covered by its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. The company plans to bring its Ultra Capacity 5G to 260 million people in 2022 and 300 million in 2023.