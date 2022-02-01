Left Menu

Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 U.S. vehicles for 'rolling stop' software feature

Tesla Inc will recall 53,822 U.S. vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:41 IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. NHTSA said the feature may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said. Tesla did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

