Some cars' systems designed to keep drivers' eyes on the road fail -AAA study

Some vehicles equipped with automated assistance technology aimed at keeping drivers alert and watching the road fail at that job, an American Automobile Association study found on Tuesday.

The AAA study https://newsroom.aaa.com said monitoring systems that rely only on how drivers' handle the steering wheel were not successful. Those that use cameras to monitor drivers' eye and head position were significantly more effective at keeping drivers focused while vehicle software is engaged. On average, those direct monitoring systems issued an alert to the driver around 50 seconds sooner than those relying on indirect steering wheel input, AAA said.

Graphic on distraction periods: https://tmsnrt.rs/352wJQo Monitoring systems are becoming widespread as part of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which can automate some driving tasks and control a car's braking and acceleration. Automakers are offering them on more vehicle models and the cost of the technology boosts car sales prices.

Automakers tout the systems as improving safety and convenience, but insurance groups https://www.iihs.org/news/detail/iihs-creates-safeguard-ratings-for-partial-automation and safety researchers https://www.consumerreports.org/car-safety/tesla-driver-monitoring-fails-to-keep-driver-focus-on-road-a3964813328 have repeatedly warned that drivers can mistake them for self-driving systems, leading to overreliance. The AAA study tested two camera-based monitoring systems, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade with General Motors' "Super Cruise" system and a 2021 Subaru Forester with "EyeSight" technology, and two systems that only rely on steering wheel engagement: a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with "Highway Driving Assist" and a 2020 Tesla Model 3 with "Autopilot."

The Hyundai system performed worst, followed by the Tesla. Subaru's and GM's systems were much better at keeping drivers engaged, but none of the monitoring systems performed perfectly. "Driver monitoring systems are a good first step to preventing deadly crashes, but they are not foolproof," said Greg Brannon, director of AAA's automotive engineering.

Tesla Model 3s and Ys produced in 2021 and later offer cabin cameras to determine driver inattentiveness, the carmaker says https://www.tesla.com/support/car-safety-security-features. AAA said it got a 2020 Model 3 strictly based on availability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)