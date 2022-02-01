Left Menu

Alec Baldwin coming up with true-crime podcast 'Art Fraud' for iHeartRadio

Alec Baldwin coming up with true-crime podcast 'Art Fraud' for iHeartRadio
Alec Baldwin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Alec Baldwin, who has been staying low-key ever since the 'Rust' shooting incident, is getting back to work slowly. The actor and his company, El Dorado Pictures, are teaming on the true-crime podcast 'Art Fraud', in a co-production with iHeartRadio and Cavalry Media. As per Variety, Baldwin will narrate the eight-episode series, which will chronicle the fall of The Knoedler, among the oldest and most revered art galleries in New York City.

The producers promise never-before-heard interviews with the mastermind behind the long con. 'Art Fraud' is written by Michael Shnayerson and based on his Vanity Fair article. 'Art Fraud' is being marketed and distributed by iHeartMedia's iHeartPodcast Network with subsequent episodes released weekly on iHeartRadio and other major podcast platforms.

'Art Fraud' tells the story of how an unassuming woman walked through the door of the Knoedler with a canvas under her arm allegedly painted by the abstract expressionist master Mark Rothko -- the start of a 17-year relationship that would result in the sale of nearly 40 paintings from the likes of Motherwell, de Kooning and Jackson Pollack totaling more than USD 80 million that all turned out to be counterfeit. Both Baldwin and Shnayerson serve as executive producers along with Cavalry Media's Matt DelPiano and Keegan Rosenberger. Branden Morgan, senior podcast producer at Cavalry Audio, serves as producer with Zach McNees as well as Nikki Ettore and Lindsay Hoffman for the iHeartPodcast Network.

Cavalry Audio's podcasts have included 'Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin', 'Daddy Issues' with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, 'Modasucka' with Michael Blackson, 'Can You Survive This Podcast?' with Clint Emerson, and 'Verdict', its first scripted podcast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

