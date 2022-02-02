Google rolls out its VPN service to iOS devices

VPN by Google One, a Google service that lets you encrypt your online activity for an extra layer of protection, is now available for iOS devices. The service will be available to Google One members on Premium plans (2 TB and higher) through the Google One app on iOS.

With one tap from the Google One app, you can turn on the VPN. Once it is turned on, you can shield against hackers on insecure networks (like public Wi-Fi) and reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address.

VPN by Google One assigns you an IP address based on your current country so that websites can show you the right content for your region, but, the websites can't determine your precise location.

You can sign up for a 2 TB Google One 'Premium' plan at USD9.99/month or USD99.99/year. It includes the following benefits:

2 TB storage

Access to Google experts

Sharing with up to 5 others at no extra cost

Extra member benefits

For the unversed, VPN by Google One is available in select countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company plans to expand the service to more countries over time.

"Privacy and security are always core to everything we make. Our systems have advanced security built in to help ensure no one uses the VPN to tie your online activity to your identity. Our client libraries are also open-sourced, and our end-to-end systems have been independently audited. Our VPN has the full certification from the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) and passed all eight of ioXt's security principles," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The VPN by Google One service is already available for Android devices.