You can now test Microsoft Edge's Internet Explorer mode with IE Driver

Developers can now use Selenium's Internet Explorer Driver to test their content in the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge and validate that IE mode is the right solution for their business-critical legacy websites or apps, Microsoft said on Tuesday.

IE mode is a feature in Edge for organizations that still need Internet Explorer 11 for backward compatibility with existing websites but also need a modern browser. IE mode makes it easier for organizations to use one browser, for legacy web/apps or for a modern web/app.

"With just a few changes to an existing test that runs against Internet Explorer, you can get your tests running in the Internet Explorer (IE) mode in Edge. By running your tests in IE mode, you will be able to verify that any legacy web content that runs in Internet Explorer will work as expected in IE mode in Microsoft Edge," the Microsoft Edge team wrote in a blog post.

Below are the prerequisites to start tests in Microsoft Edge's Internet Explorer mode with IE Driver:

Microsoft Edge

Selenium 4 or later language bindings

Internet Explorer Driver version 4.0.0.0 or later

For more information on how to get started with IE Driver to automate IE mode in Microsoft Edge, read this article by Microsoft.

You can now use Internet Explorer Driver to automate IE mode in Microsoft Edge. With just a few changes to an existing test that runs against Internet Explorer, you can get your tests running in IE mode in Edge. Learn more and get started on the Edge blog: https://t.co/IOBIUKXW11 — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) February 1, 2022

For the unversed, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported on certain versions of Windows 10 starting June 15, 2022. Organizations that are still dependent on IE11 are recommended to shift to the Microsoft Edge browser which supports rendering modern and legacy web content.