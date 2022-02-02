Left Menu

Olympics-Chinese women online show more interest in Winter Games

Curling, short-track speed skating and figure skating were the top three most-searched Winter Olympic events among Chinese internet users, followed by ice hockey, ski jumping and snowboarding, Baidu said. Freestyle skier Eileen Gu was the most-searched athlete, Baidu said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:50 IST
Olympics-Chinese women online show more interest in Winter Games
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Women in China have shown more interest than men in searching online for Winter Olympics-related information, a report by search engine company Baidu showed on Wednesday. Curling, short-track speed skating, and figure skating were the top three most-searched Winter Olympic events among Chinese internet users, followed by ice hockey, ski jumping, and snowboarding, Baidu said.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu was the most-searched athlete, Baidu said. The San Francisco native and medal favorite, whose mother is from Beijing, is Team China's best-known winter athlete. Of those searching Olympics-related topics in the last 30 days, 56.8% were women, according to Baidu, which did not share its raw data.

"This breaks the stereotype that men pay more attention to sports events," Baidu said. Baidu is China's most widely used search engine. Google has been blocked in China since 2010.

The report also showed that internet users in balmy southern China did more Winter Olympic searching than those in the north. China declared its intention in 2015 to get 300 million people involved in winter sports and to build hundreds of snow and ice facilities. Curling will be the first event of the 2022 Beijing Games, beginning on Wednesday evening, two days before the opening ceremony.

Female figure skaters Zhu Yi, Sui Wenjing, and Wang Shiyue, as well as male short-track speed skating star Wu Dajing, were also among the top-five searched winter Olympic athletes on Baidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022