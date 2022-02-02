Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi joins as Director General of NIEL IT

Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi has joined as Director General of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) on Monday. National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Before joining NIELIT, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi was working as Professor at Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi. In DTU he also worked as Director Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Coordinator of Intellectual Property Rights Cell.

He started his carrier as Research scientist with Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar (Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India) in 1994 and worked for 5 years on many R&D projects. In the year 1999, he joined Centre for Electronics Design & Technology of India, Gorakhpur as Senior Design Engineer and worked for 10 years on various design and development projects in the areas of Information, Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT). From 2009 to 2012 he was Joint Director at NIELIT HQ, where he worked on various projects such as Digitization and Biometric capture of usual residents of India (NPR), development of manpower in IECT Skills, ICT based Skill Testing and Certification.

