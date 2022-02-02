Left Menu

Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi joins as Director General of NIEL IT

Before joining NIELIT, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi was working as Professor with Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:53 IST
Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi joins as Director General of NIEL IT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi has joined as Director General of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) on Monday. National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Before joining NIELIT, Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi was working as Professor at Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi. In DTU he also worked as Director Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Coordinator of Intellectual Property Rights Cell.

He started his carrier as Research scientist with Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar (Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India) in 1994 and worked for 5 years on many R&D projects. In the year 1999, he joined Centre for Electronics Design & Technology of India, Gorakhpur as Senior Design Engineer and worked for 10 years on various design and development projects in the areas of Information, Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT). From 2009 to 2012 he was Joint Director at NIELIT HQ, where he worked on various projects such as Digitization and Biometric capture of usual residents of India (NPR), development of manpower in IECT Skills, ICT based Skill Testing and Certification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022