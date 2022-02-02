IBM to boost hybrid cloud consulting business with Sentaca's acquisition

IBM has acquired Sentaca, a Boston-based telco consulting firm, to accelerate its hybrid cloud consulting business and help telco clients modernize and unlock new revenue streams. The acquisition closed on January 31, 2022, IBM said on Tuesday.

"We are very excited to join the IBM team and to be in a position to access additional resources and platforms to deliver on even larger and more ambitious enterprise cloud transformation projects within the telco and media industry sector," said Phil O'Neill, CEO of Sentaca.

Last year, IBM acquired several leading cloud consulting firms including Nordcloud, Taos, BoxBoat and SXiQ, expanding its multicloud transformation, management expertise and capabilities in Europe and North America.

With the acquisition of Sentaca, IBM will meet industry demand and strengthen its position as a prime systems integrator for the emerging network and 5G market.

By joining IBM Consulting's fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business, Sentaca will help the company solve clients' strategic and technical challenges such as cost-of-ownership, monetization, scalable and secure architecture, and address opportunities including 5G, IoT and streaming that can accelerate the creation and delivery of new services.

Commenting on this development, John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, said, "Our goal is to help modern networks thrive in an open, hybrid cloud environment that will bring edge and 5G to life for enterprises and consumers. The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients."