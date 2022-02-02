Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures rally as Alphabet, AMD jump after results

Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 11.3% after it forecast 2022 revenue above expectations on Tuesday on strong quarterly demand for its semiconductors, despite global supply snags. The chipmaker's strong outlook lifted shares of peers Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc between 2.7% and 5.3%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:29 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures rally as Alphabet, AMD jump after results
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Nasdaq 100 futures jumped on Wednesday, after a choppy start to February, helped by a near 10% surge in Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices following strong fourth-quarter results. Alphabet Inc reported record quarterly sales, as its internet advertising business surged on consumers using Google search as they shopped online and advertisers upping their marketing budgets.

The company also said it will undertake a 20-to-one stock split. Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 11.3% after it forecast 2022 revenue above expectations on Tuesday on strong quarterly demand for its semiconductors, despite global supply snags.

The chipmaker's strong outlook lifted shares of peers Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, and Micron Technology Inc between 2.7% and 5.3%. At 5:45 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 224.75 points, or 1.5%, Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.16%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.75 points, or 0.79%.

If the gains hold, this will be a fourth straight session of gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which started the year with investors dumping highly valued growth stocks on rising prospects of faster-than-expected rate hikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022