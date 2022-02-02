Soteria partners with Europe-India Sports Cluster for stadiums smart surveillance

Leaders in remote monitoring to provide smart monitoring to EBTC stadiums NEW DELHI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria, leaders in remote monitoring and security surveillance have joined hands with Europe-India Sports Cluster, a part of the European Business and Technology Centre to provide smart monitoring and surveillance services for stadiums and sports infrastructure facilities. Soteria is a part of Tenon Group of Companies, leaders in Security services and remote monitoring across India, UK and Singapore.

European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) has curated the Europe-India Sports Cluster with select companies from both regions who have relevant technologies, solutions, and expertise. The cluster provides a unique platform to drive thought leadership and co-create projects. Within Europe-India Sports Cluster, Soteria has joined hands with select like-minded International and Indian partners who add value to the development of sports and sports infrastructure.

The expertise of Soteria will help to create smart surveillance solutions, which will help EBTC to greatly reduce operational costs and enhance capabilities of managing large spaces effectively. Smart technologies like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced trend analysis through their flexible SaaS platform will be used to create this unique model infrastructure for surveillance of sporting facilities.

On this association, Mr. Anuj Rajain, CEO of Soteria said, ''As a member of the Europe-India Sports Cluster, we will be working towards creating end-to-end sustainable solutions in operational and security aspects of Smart Sports Infrastructure and Maintenance. This is a massive opportunity to enhance our collective capability to better manage these massive facilities, and implementing the right kind of technology solutions can go a long way to gain sizable efficiencies.'' Soteria has over 10,000 cameras under surveillance at 3000+ locations with over 10 lakh sensors connected to their systems. They have a 24*7/365-day operational command centre for their remote surveillance services. The command centre predicts, manages, analyses, and communicates environmental deviations for certain events and activities.

With this collaboration, Soteria enters into a new sector with vast potential applicability of tech solutions for security and surveillance. Working with the best minds in the sports infrastructure business across Europe and India will grow the opportunities and effective application of such solutions in the sporting arena. About Soteria: Soteria is part of the Tenon Group company based in Gurugram, India which offers remote monitoring and surveillance services through a 24x7x365 active national command centre. Soteria Command Centre is well-equipped to perform several analytical functions such as situational awareness of a location, facial recognition & activity of objects such as abandoned luggage in a monitored space and is also able to function as a day-to-day operations resource. We form a unique blend of advanced intelligent software & high-end hardware to meet the ever-evolving security needs of the industries PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)