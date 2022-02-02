STC selects Ericsson 5GC solutions to enhance customer experience

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has selected Ericsson's 5G Standalone Core (5GC) and Policy and Charging solutions to deliver innovative 5G services and enhance customer experience.

"Our main goal is to ensure that our customers across Saudi Arabia enjoy advance digital solutions and services more quickly and efficiently. Our strategic partnership with Ericsson aims to create a pathway for the nation's digital transformation objectives Which fully aligns with Saudi Vision 2030," said Yazeed Alfaris, Applications VP at STC.

Ericsson's 5G Core solution includes its cloud-native 5G standalone packet core, 5G Subscriber Data Management, 5G Resource Controller, 5G Signaling solutions. 5G Core will provide STC with the flexibility to be responsive to market demands while controlling costs. It will also automate the lifecycle management of the networks whilst enabling continuous software delivery and integration.

The partnership will also see the Swedish telecom giant providing 5G Standalone Core on Ericsson cloud-native infrastructure (CNIS) to support the massive scale, performance, and reliability required for the delivery of STC's innovative 5G services.

Commenting on this partnership, Mathias Johansson, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, "5G offers the potential to drive new services and deliver on differentiated experiences for consumers and enterprises. Ericsson is committed to continue supporting STC in this journey and deliver excellency and seamlessly enable services in the 5G Core, BSS and network in support of STC paving the way to realize Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030."

Additionally, in the Business Support System (BSS) domain, STC has selected Ericsson Charging System and Service-Aware Policy Controller SAPC/PCF to drive agility and innovation. It delivers the latest technology of virtual Charging Access Function (vCAF) into the 5G Core Standalone solution, enabling STC to launch the SA network with 5G-ready BSS and leverage new evolving technologies.