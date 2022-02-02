Meta updates 3D avatars for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram

Keeping their fans updated, Meta has added a few customizations to its 3D avatars feature for Facebook, Messenger, and DMs on Instagram.

As per GSM Arena, Meta tried to be more inclusive with a plethora of new accessories that can be added to a user's personal 3D avatar such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more. Additionally, the new facial expressions and skin colours would better reflect a user's real-life looks from now on.

The new avatars are available to use in the US, Canada and Mexico but other countries will get them in the following months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)