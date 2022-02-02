Left Menu

Meta updates 3D avatars for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram

Keeping their fans updated, Meta has added a few customizations to its 3D avatars feature for Facebook, Messenger, and DMs on Instagram.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:37 IST
As per GSM Arena, Meta tried to be more inclusive with a plethora of new accessories that can be added to a user's personal 3D avatar such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more. Additionally, the new facial expressions and skin colours would better reflect a user's real-life looks from now on.

The new avatars are available to use in the US, Canada and Mexico but other countries will get them in the following months. (ANI)

