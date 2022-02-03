Left Menu

Bodies of 2 girls found inside gorge in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 00:06 IST
The bodies of two girls were found inside a gorge along the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies were wrapped in a bedsheet. They were found near Koti downhill side, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solan, Ashok Verma said.

Verma told PTI that the bodies were found inside the gorge on the left side of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway.

Asked about the age of the deceased, he said it will only be known after the post-mortem report comes.

Verma said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Parwanoo police station and an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the victims were tourists or local residents.

A State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) team also visited the spot to collect evidence to crack the case, he added.

The bodies have been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for the post-mortem examination, Verma said.

