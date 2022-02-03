Qualcomm forecasts current quarter revenue above estimates

Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates amid soaring demand for its chips used in devices from phones to internet-run gadgets on the back of an uptick in 5G and cloud adoption.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $9.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

