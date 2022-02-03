Left Menu

Facebook-owner Meta beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 02:37 IST
Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more businesses used its advertising tools and services to tap into a surge in online shopping.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to $33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from $28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

