Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 rollout plan for India: These devices getting update in Q1, 2022
Xiaomi has launched the global version of MIUI 13, the company's latest custom user interface for smartphones, in India. The roll-out will begin in Q1 2022 for a bunch of Xiaomi and Redmi devices, the company said.
Below is the list of Xiaomi devices that will receive the MIUI 13 Global update in this quarter:
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
MIUI 13: Features
With MIUI 13, Xiaomi promises improved performance, taking users to a whole new level of efficiency in managing RAM, automatically allotting CPU to apps and saving battery. The company claims that with the new technology in MIUI 13:
- Optimizes file storage and improves efficiency up to 60%
- Manages stored files better
- Reduces fragmentation with liquid storage
- Improves overall smartphone efficiency
The new Smart Balance feature in MIUI 13 is claimed to extend overall battery life by 10%. Other features include new wallpapers and a sidebar that lets you access all of your favourite apps with just a swipe.
