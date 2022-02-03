Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 rollout plan for India: These devices getting update in Q1, 2022

Xiaomi has launched the global version of MIUI 13, the company's latest custom user interface for smartphones, in India. The roll-out will begin in Q1 2022 for a bunch of Xiaomi and Redmi devices, the company said.

Below is the list of Xiaomi devices that will receive the MIUI 13 Global update in this quarter:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi 10 Prime

MIUI 13: Features

With MIUI 13, Xiaomi promises improved performance, taking users to a whole new level of efficiency in managing RAM, automatically allotting CPU to apps and saving battery. The company claims that with the new technology in MIUI 13:

Optimizes file storage and improves efficiency up to 60%

Manages stored files better

Reduces fragmentation with liquid storage

Improves overall smartphone efficiency

Straight from the house of MIUI, where performance always exceeds your expectations.We decided to maximize performance and take you to a whole new level of efficiency in managing RAM, automatically allotting CPU to apps and saving battery. #MIUI13 pic.twitter.com/umeT847FlH — Xiaomi India | #MIUI13 (@XiaomiIndia) February 3, 2022

The new Smart Balance feature in MIUI 13 is claimed to extend overall battery life by 10%. Other features include new wallpapers and a sidebar that lets you access all of your favourite apps with just a swipe.