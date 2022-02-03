Left Menu

Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 rollout plan for India: These devices getting update in Q1, 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:44 IST
Xiaomi shares MIUI 13 rollout plan for India: These devices getting update in Q1, 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Xiaomi
  • Country:
  • India

Xiaomi has launched the global version of MIUI 13, the company's latest custom user interface for smartphones, in India. The roll-out will begin in Q1 2022 for a bunch of Xiaomi and Redmi devices, the company said.

Below is the list of Xiaomi devices that will receive the MIUI 13 Global update in this quarter:

  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11X Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
  • Mi 11 Lite
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi 10 Prime

MIUI 13: Features

With MIUI 13, Xiaomi promises improved performance, taking users to a whole new level of efficiency in managing RAM, automatically allotting CPU to apps and saving battery. The company claims that with the new technology in MIUI 13:

  • Optimizes file storage and improves efficiency up to 60%
  • Manages stored files better
  • Reduces fragmentation with liquid storage
  • Improves overall smartphone efficiency

The new Smart Balance feature in MIUI 13 is claimed to extend overall battery life by 10%. Other features include new wallpapers and a sidebar that lets you access all of your favourite apps with just a swipe.

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022