New book explores scientific underpinnings of frugal innovations  

Making a clear differentiation between frugal and low-cost innovations, a new book, ''The Art and Science of Frugal Innovation'', bats for scientifically reasoned affordable solutions to achieve sustainable development for all.

The book, slated to release on February 7, is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI). It is written by scientist Malavika Dadlani, MD of Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) Anil Wali and academic Kaushik Mukerjee.

''It is time that scientists realized the relevance of frugality, and innovators and entrepreneurs used not just cheaper substitutes, but scientific knowledge and modern tools to provide solutions to the people at the base of the socio- economic pyramid,'' wrote the authors in its introduction of the book.

''... We hope this book will offer its readers a glimpse of some successful examples of frugal innovations and reflect on the unlimited possibilities of adopting S&T methods and tools to leverage human power and natural resources to create a better world,'' they added.

In the book, the authors deftly explore the scientific underpinnings and social gains of frugal innovations and explain how these frugal innovations can help the world overcome a variety of obstacles.

Giving many instances where products even from the leading companies could not survive -- like Tata Nano, Hero Honda Street, and Videocon's television -- it urges the firms to be cautious while planning to target mass markets through frugal innovations.

''In a highly globalised and connected world, perceptions, performance and consumer aspirations need to harmonise,'' said the book.

According to the publishers, all in all, 'The Art and Science of Frugal Innovation' is about breaking boundaries and sharing knowledge, expertise, and ideas that can lead to sustainable development for all.

''This straightforward book also picks the common thread between frugal and low-cost innovations and demonstrates how durable solutions to problems can be found through scientific planning and systematic testing,'' wrote the publishers in its description of the book.

The book, priced at Rs 473, is presently available for pre-order online.