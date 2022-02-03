Intel's Project Circuit Breaker brings together elite hackers to hunt bugs

Intel has launched Project Circuit Breaker, a new program that brings together elite hackers to hunt bugs in firmware, hypervisors, GPUs, chipsets and more.

The new program supplements Intel's existing open Bug Bounty program by hosting targeted time-boxed events on specific new platforms and technologies, providing training and creating opportunities for more hands-on collaboration with Intel's hardware and software engineers.

"Project Circuit Breaker is possible thanks to our cutting-edge research community. This program is part of our effort to meet security researchers where they are and create more meaningful engagement. Circuit Breaker is the next step in collaborating with researchers to strengthen the industry's security assurance practices, especially when it comes to hardware," said Katie Noble, director, Intel Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) and Bug Bounty.

The first event under Project Circuit Breaker - Camping with Tigers - was launched in December 2021 and will end in May 2022. A group of 20 researchers received systems with Intel Core i7 processors for testing.

Intel's existing open Bug Bounty program helps the company identify, mitigate and disclose vulnerabilities. Last year, 97 of 113 externally found vulnerabilities were reported via the program.

"Bug bounty programs are a powerful tool to continuously improve the security of our products. As we aim to develop the most comprehensive security features, we also realize the incredible value of deeper collaborations with the community to identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate them for the ongoing improvement of our products," said Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of Client Security Strategy & Initiatives at Intel.