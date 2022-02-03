Google Messages app might enable photo sharing through Google Photos

American tech giant Google might be preparing to integrate Google Photos for sharing images and videos through MMS rather than be sent over the primitive platform. As per GSM Arena, when a user will try to share a video inside a chat, a card will suggest a new method for sharing videos and photos by uploading them to Google Photos.

As per the leaked clips and reports obtained by the outlet, the new feature seems to make the suggestion when composing a message for media through an MMS chat. This means the other person either doesn't have RCS chat enabled, or (more likely) the recipient is using an iPhone. The recipient would receive a link to view or download the media. In addition to the Google Photos feature, Google is seemingly walking back its decision to slowly phase out the 'hamburger menu', also known as the 'navigation drawer', from most Android apps by just stuffing all the menu items behind a profile photo icon.

The reports also suggest Messages, Starred, Archived, and Spam and blocked tabs are all within what looks to be the return of the navigation drawer. Google may only be doing this for the Messages app and perhaps won't walk back the Material You guidelines to include the navigation drawer.

In any case, neither the Google Photos upload nor the navigation drawer are official feature yet since they are disabled within the APK obtained by GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)