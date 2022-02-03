Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may ship with 25W charger

The South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship phone Galaxy A53 5G has been certified by both NBTC and FCC and the latter might come with a 25W charger.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship phone Galaxy A53 5G has been certified by both NBTC and FCC and the latter might come with a 25W charger. Various reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been leaking for months, and yet it's still not official. Until Samsung finally fixes that, GSM Arena has brought some more leaks.

As per the outlet, the smartphone has been certified by both NBTC and FCC. The latter of those is interesting because the handset visited the agency along with a 25W charger. This means that at least one version of the A53 might ship with a 25W charger in the box. These new certifications confirm that one version of the Galaxy A53 5G has the model number SM-A536E/DS, where that 'DS' should stand for dual-SIM functionality.

Going by previous rumours, the phone may come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, the Exynos 1200 SoC, a quad rear camera setup (with a 64 MP main sensor), a 12 MP selfie cam, and support for 25W charging of course. The battery capacity is likely to be 5,000 mAh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

