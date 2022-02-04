Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google has introduced a new line of more secure and sustainable Chromebook devices to help students and teachers learn and collaborate remotely.

The new lineup includes teacher-inspired Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook with improved stylus capabilities, design and performance.

New student devices include the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook, ASUS Chromebook Flip CR1, Dell Chromebook 3110 and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with greater durability and updated connectivity capabilities.

Each of the Chromebooks has a cloud-based operating system that keeps apps and documents securely backed up, even if devices are damaged or lost.

"Chromebooks play an important role in the classroom, helping 50 million students and teachers learn and collaborate from wherever they are. So as the education world adjusts to new changes, especially when it comes to virtual learning, our devices should too. With these new, more powerful devices, schools can continue helping students plan their futures," Racha SlaouiProduct Manager, Chrome OS, wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, Google has announced a new Chromebook repair program to help schools repair, revive and future-proof their broken devices sustainably and quickly. As part of the program, Google is partnering with companies like Acer and Lenovo to share more information about Chromebooks that schools can easily repair themselves with proper training.

On the new Chromebook Self-Repair Program site, schools can easily identify which Chromebooks have commonly repaired components, like the keyboard, display and palmrest. Online manufacturer guides will also show how to repair the devices, find tools to safely fix them, get replacement parts, find training and get system update access if needed.

"The best way for schools to drive sustainability while cutting costs is by extending the life spans of their devices. As part of the program, we've also introduced new resources and best practices like setting up a student-run IT shop," Google said.

The Chromebook repair program for schools is currently available in the United States.