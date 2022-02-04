US STOCKS-Futures bolstered by Amazon results ahead of jobs report

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as Amazon.com Inc's robust earnings for the holiday reason lifted the mood at the end of a week of volatile trading that saw mixed earnings from Big Tech firms. The world's largest retailer jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on plans to raise the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions to offset higher costs.

The main U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged 26% following a dour outlook, thwarting the stock market's attempt at a recovery on upbeat earnings from other megacap growth companies such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp. Meta, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc and Alphabet firmed between 0.4% and 1.8%.

At 5:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 180 points, or 1.24%. In focus will be the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday that are likely to show U.S. job growth slowed sharply in January as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation.

The data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT). "Investors will likely look past what is sure to be a weak jobs report," said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors.

"Slowing COVID-19 cases combined with a Fed unlikely to be deterred from its mission to raise rates should keep investors from dwelling too long on January's economic data."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)