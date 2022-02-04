Google joins Ford as founding member at Michigan Central mobility innovation hub

Google said on Friday it is joining Ford Motor Company as a founding member of Michigan Central, a new innovation district that brings together companies, government and community stakeholders to tackle the mobility challenges of the future.

As a founding member, the California-based company will provide cloud technology for Michigan Central's mobility projects and will also offer workforce development training to local high school students and job seekers.

"It goes without saying that truly effective solutions can come about only through collective efforts, and we are confident our partnership with Michigan Central will enable us to make a difference in the lives of Michigan residents and communities around the world as they navigate these changes," Ruth Porat, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet and Google, wrote in a blog post.

Starting today, Google will team up with local nonprofits to provide free access to its Career Certificates, which help people enter high-growth career fields including data analytics, IT support, project management and user experience design. The Google Career Certificates program offers professional training to help people enter high-growth career fields including data analytics, IT support, project management and user experience design.

Google's Code Next program will provide coaching at a new Code Next Lab in Michigan Central for local Detroit students to help them learn and develop the skills needed to pursue further education and careers in technology fields. The Lab will provide live coaches, state-of-the-art technical equipment and content ranging from Javascript programming to UX design.

Meanwhile, Michigan Central announced the launch of a public-private partnership with the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit to advance its vision to help create a more accessible future for all.

"The arrival of Google as a founding partner is exactly the kind of investment and progress I knew was possible to revitalize our hometown. And I could not be more pleased that the City of Detroit and the State of Michigan are also joining us in this ambitious effort. I know it is only the beginning of what we can achieve together," said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company.