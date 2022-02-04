Bring modern collaboration to work with Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition

Google has introduced Workspace Essentials Starter Edition, a no‑cost solution designed for employees to choose their own productivity tools and bring modern collaboration to work.

Google Workspace Essentials Starter includes Google Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides at no cost for a team of up to 25 users. In addition, you get easy tools for managing team members including the ability to add and remove team members.

The new solution also provides encrypted and secure access to files, helping keep users safe and their information private.

"'Essentials Starter helps employees and their teams break down silos and work together in new ways, even if their organization still relies on legacy productivity tools that weren't built for the hybrid era of work. There's no need for a new email address, file conversions, new plug-ins, or desktop software. All of the tools in Essentials Starter will work quickly and easily within your existing environment," Kelly Waldher, Vice President of Marketing, Google Workspace, wrote in a blog post.

The Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition will be available globally in the coming weeks.