Istanbul prison fire leaves at least 11 inmates hospitalised

A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, leaving at least 11 inmates hospitalised with smoke inhalation, a Turkish broadcaster reported. Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:58 IST
A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, leaving at least 11 inmates hospitalised with smoke inhalation, a Turkish broadcaster reported. The cause of the blaze in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, wasn't immediately known. The prison has a capacity to hold 1,000 inmates, according to its website.

Several firetrucks were dispatched to the prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The broadcaster HaberTurk said none of the inmates were in serious condition. Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building. It also showed a firefighter using a water cannon at the top of ladder to douse the fire.(AP) RUP RUP

