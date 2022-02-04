Left Menu

Google Photos new update breaks magic eraser feature on Pixel 6 phones

The latest Google Photos app update ((version 5.76.0.425427310) has broken the magic eraser feature on Pixel 6 phones.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest Google Photos app update ((version 5.76.0.425427310) has broken the magic eraser feature on Pixel 6 phones. As per GSM Arena, the bug appears to be affecting plenty of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners and there's no way to fix it for now. Once a user goes into a photo and tries to use the magic eraser feature on the phone, the app crashes and shuts the home screen.

This bug is the latest among the network connectivity issues, unresponsive fingerprint scanners and several others in the long list of bugs and problems with the Pixel 6 line. There is no solution for the magic eraser bug currently so if any user has not updated the Photos app, GSM Arena advises to turn off auto-updates and stay put until Google issues a fix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

