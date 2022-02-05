Navi Mumbai civic body using LiDAR technology to survey properties

Left Menu

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC is making use of Light Detection and Ranging LiDAR technology to survey properties in the civic limits, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:05 IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is making use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to survey properties in the civic limits, an official said on Saturday. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the agency, which is carrying out the survey, has been directed to complete the first phase of the work by the end of July this year.

He gave the instructions during a review of the survey work. The LiDAR technology has a feature of video recording with 360-degree panoramic view. In order to survey the properties, a special application will be used. The survey will also be carried out using drones and the process to seek permission from different departments will be initiated by the NMMC, he said.

The LiDAR technology along with GPS mapping is being used for the survey in view of rapid urbanisation and in order to increase the revenue of the civic body, he added.

The survey will help update information about the properties owned by the corporation, as well as about pipelines, stormwater drains, steet lights and other civic amenities. A tree census will also be carried out during the survey, Bangar said.

A committee has been set up to monitor the survey of the properties, he added.

