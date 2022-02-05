Left Menu

Cate Blanchett climate change podcast gets two-season order at Audible

Audible, Amazon's audio storytelling arm, has commissioned two seasons of the original podcast 'Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy' from Blanchett's Dirty Films production shingle in association with StoryHunter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 17:17 IST
Cate Blanchett . Image Credit: ANI
Audible, Amazon's audio storytelling arm, has commissioned two seasons of the original podcast 'Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy' from Blanchett's Dirty Films production shingle in association with StoryHunter. As per Variety, the show is co-created and co-hosted by actor Blanchett, known for projects like 'Don't Look Up', 'Nightmare Alley', and climate entrepreneur and activist Kennedy.

The first season of the podcast series is slated to launch exclusively on Audible in April 2022, ahead of Earth Day (April 22). 'Climate of Change' will feature an exclusive soundtrack by Imogen Heap and showcase interviews with experts and special guests in each episode discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

