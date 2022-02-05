Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai, phased restoration on

Reliance Jio's telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.

The problem was first reported at about noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network.

A phased restoration of services has started and subscribers are being requested to restart their phones.

As a result of the outage, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp.

