Left Menu

Apple Music cuts down free trial period to one month

Apple Music has been offering a three-month free trial for first-time subscribers but the trial period has now been reduced.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:31 IST
Apple Music cuts down free trial period to one month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple Music has been offering a three-month free trial for first-time subscribers but the trial period has now been reduced. As per MacRumors, Apple Music will now offer a shorter one-month free trial to first-time subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, and other countries.

Apple Music pricing remains unchanged, with an individual plan available for USD 9.99 per month in the United States after the one-month trial period. For comparison, rival streaming music service Spotify typically offers a one-month free trial for its Premium tier, but it is currently offering a two-month trial as a limited-time promotion in the United States and select other countries. Spotify is also offering a three-month free trial to first-time customers who sign up through PayPal.

Apple Music continues to offer a six-month free trial to customers who purchase eligible AirPods, Beats, or HomePod models for a limited time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022