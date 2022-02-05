Left Menu

Reliance Jio faces over 8-hr outage in Mumbai

The countrys largest telco Reliance Jio faced an over eight-hour long outage in the financial capital on Saturday, wherein its subscribers were unable to make or receive calls.Users of the Mukesh Ambani-led telco started facing issues at around noon and the company ended a phased restoration of connections only late in the evening after 8 PM.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:22 IST
Reliance Jio faces over 8-hr outage in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The country’s largest telco Reliance Jio faced an over eight-hour long outage in the financial capital on Saturday, wherein its subscribers were unable to make or receive calls.

Users of the Mukesh Ambani-led telco started facing issues at around noon and the company ended a phased restoration of connections only late in the evening after 8 PM. The telco has 1.30 crore subscribers in the Mumbai circle, as of November 2021. The exact reason for the outage, which is rare in the telecom industry, was not immediately known.

In a message sent to customers late in the evening, the company acknowledged the issues faced by many customers and also announced a two-day complimentary unlimited plan because of the disruption.

''Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn’t a pleasant experience for you, and we truly apologise for that,'' the message said.

Earlier, a company source had said that it is requesting its subscribers to restart their phones as the services were getting restored in a phased manner.

Users complained of getting a message saying they are not registered on the network while attempting a call while those calling Jio subscribers could not get through.

A few subscribers took to social media to enquire or vent, and soon memes also started doing the rounds.

As an alternative, many subscribers spoke about using apps like WhatsApp for their calls by depending on their wifi connections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022