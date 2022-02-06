Left Menu

MeitY to hire CEO, CTO, CFO for India Semiconductor Mission: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:08 IST
MeitY to hire CEO, CTO, CFO for India Semiconductor Mission: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will hire top officials to fill various positions like CEO, CTO and CFO among others for 'India Semiconductor Mission' as it looks to build electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country, according to a MeitY official.

The Union Cabinet in December approved Semiconductor India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

According to details shared by the MeitY official, the ministry is looking for a person with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and more than 10 years of experience at global level to serve as chief executive officer (CEO) of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The applicant for CEO position should have served in a leadership position earlier at least at the position of vice-president. The CEO will head the mission.

The business division of ISM will be run by a professional management including an additional chief executive officer, chief technology officer (CTO), chief strategy officer (CSO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief business development officer (CBDO), etc. These all shall be assisted by domain experts from the industry.

MeitY is looking for a person with over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with minimum 10 years of global experience and at least 10 years experience in consulting in the semiconductor segment and related areas of electronics manufacturing for the position of chief technology officer.

The CTO should have served at least at the position of vice-president or as CTO, CSO or chief operating officer, as per the details.

The selection will be done through a search-cum-selection committee headed by the MeitY Secretary.

The window for application is open till February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022