India beat WI by six wickets

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:50 IST
New white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma hit a fifty as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India's 1000th ODI.

Ishan Kishan (28), Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) were the other contributors.

Earlier, former skipper Jason Holder's 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the Windies as spin duo of Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) also got wickets.

Brief Score: West Indies: 176 in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 57, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/49, Washington Sundar 3/30, Prasidh Krishna 2/29). India: 178 for 4 in 28 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; Alzarri Joseph 2/45).

