Left Menu

Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:40 IST
Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The assertion came days after Redfish's digital media outlet tweeted a trailer of a new documentary on Kashmir and carried a line mentioning the allegation.

The Redfish media has been categorized on Twitter as a ''Russia state-affiliated media''.

''The Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia's principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged,'' the Russian embassy said in a statement.

''The solution should be found between India and Pakistan only, and it should be based on the achieved agreements, including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,'' it said.

The embassy also said that the ''misleading label of the channel'' on Twitter as 'Russia state-affiliated media' does not make it automatically related to any state support.

''The channel functions independently with regard to its editorial policy. However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media,'' the embassy said.

On its website, Redfish described itself as a multi-award-winning digital content creator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022