Meesho adopts permanent 'work from anywhere' policy for all employees

Meesho, an e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank and Facebook, on Monday said it will permanently allow its employees to work from home, office or any location of their choice.The company will be headquartered in Bengaluru and will look to set up remote offices across the country based on talent demand and density.We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:33 IST
''We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho,'' Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Meesho has over 1,700 employees currently and the new policy will be applicable to all employees, it said.

The company will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools, providing opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in person, according to the statement.

''The company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

''To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day-care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bengaluru,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

