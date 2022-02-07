US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?; Factbox-Who was Ahmaud Arbery? and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

Three white men were convicted last year of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased and shot while on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

Factbox-Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

Ahmad Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks, and shot and killed about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. His killing sparked national outrage when cellphone video of the shooting emerged months later and the public learned that local authorities had declined to arrest his pursuers.

Hard-hit by COVID pandemic, NYC's Chinatown hopeful for new year

Red lanterns and festive decorations adorn many store fronts along the narrow streets of Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, where Lunar New Year celebrations are well under way. Longtime resident Karlin Chan, unfazed by the frigid February morning, nods to bundled up locals carrying grocery bags and chats with store owners.

White House releases labor report seeking to boost union membership

The White House on Monday released a highly anticipated report from its labor task force that includes nearly 70 recommendations on how the government can help workers join labor unions and bargain collectively. These include the government offering greater access to the federal workforce for unions seeking to build membership, and pushing agencies such as the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Labor Relations Authority to work closely together to facilitate worker organizing.

USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday.

Analysis-Trump's Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

With just weeks to go before an expected launch, Donald Trump's new media venture is trying to strike a delicate balance with its app: giving Trump's base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple and Google's app store policies. The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former U.S. president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.

Jury selection to begin in U.S. hate-crime trial of Arbery killers

Jury selection was due to begin on Monday in the U.S. federal hate-crimes trial of the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was chased and shot while running through a mostly white Georgia neighborhood. The jury will be asked to decide whether racial animus drove the defendants to fatally pursue Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in coastal Georgia in February 2020. Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted of murder in an earlier state trial.

Exclusive-New York pension official, worried about misinformation, seeks Spotify report

New York State's top pension official has asked streaming music platform Spotify Technology SA for details about the effectiveness of its new content rules, citing complaints including that podcaster Joe Rogan has spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees funds that hold Spotify shares, requested the report in a letter sent to Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek on Feb. 2, which was shown to Reuters.

NFL coaches' claims of incentives to lose pose legal risks for league

A lawsuit filed last week accusing the National Football League of racist hiring practices brought to light allegations that owners secretly offered incentives to coaches to lose, which could lead to class action lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars and even criminal liability, experts said. The accusation comes at a time of explosive growth in legal sports gambling and just over a week before the league's Super Bowl extravaganza.

Hundreds in Minneapolis protest police killing of Black man in raid

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Minneapolis on Saturday demanding justice in the fatal police shooting of a young Black man, Amir Locke, during a "no-knock" raid on his apartment earlier this week. The boisterous but peaceful crowd, chanting Locke's name and the slogan "no justice, no peace," rallied at Government Plaza in Minnesota's largest city three days after Locke, 22, was shot on his couch by police.

